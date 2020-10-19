Total Gaming FFIC winning team: TG-FozyAjay, TG-MafiaBala, TG-VasiyoCRJ, and TG-Golden Free Fire IDs, stats, and more

The Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2020 finals concluded yesterday. After six grueling rounds/matches, Total Gaming Esports emerged as Champions with 83 placement points and 90 kill points, taking their tally to 173 points. It was their coordination and consistent performance, which led them to the podium finish.

Total Gaming FFIC winning team's roster consists of four players – TG-FozyAjay, TG-MafiaBala, TG-VasiyoCRJ, and TG-Golden. In this article, we take a look at their Free Fire IDs, stats, and other details.

TG-FozyAjay, TG-MafiaBala, TG-VasiyoCRJ, and TG-Golden Free Fire ID, stats, and more

TG-FozyAjay’s ID and stats

TG-FozyAjay’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 29777293

Lifetime Stats

Ajay Sharma, aka FozyAjay, has played 20465 squad matches and has done better than his foes in 7459 of them, having a win rate of 36.44%. He has also notched up 56781 kills at a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.37.

He also has 266 Booyahs in 1368 duo matches, racking up 2877 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.61.

Coming to the solo matches, the Free Fire player has 892 games against his name and has triumphed in 104 of them. TG-FozyAjay has notched 1498 kills under his name at a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Click here to visit his Instagram profile.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

TG-MafiaBala’s ID and stats

TG-MafiaBala’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 435185076.

Lifetime Stats

Heet Vora, popularly known by his in-game alias MafiaBala has been featured in 7722 squad matches and has emerged victoriously in 1960 games with a win rate of 25.38%. He has racked up 32833 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 5.70.

TG-MafiaBala has also played 663 duo matches and has finished first on 198 occasions. With 2915 kills to his name, he has managed an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 6.27.

Heet has 672 matches against his name in the solo mode and has 111 kills, securing 1813 kills with a fantastic K/D ratio of 3.23.

Click here to visit his Instagram profile.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

TG-VasiyoCRJ’s ID and stats

TG-Vasiyo's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 286337576.

Lifetime Stats

Vasiyo has participated in 16398 squad games and has clinched 4300 of them, translating to a win rate of 26.28%. He has bagged 55258 kills and has maintained a notable K/D ratio of 4.57.

He has also played 1106 duo matches and has secured 120 first-place wins, accumulating 2720 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Apart from this, TG-VasiyoCRJ has 132 wins in 1206 games in the solo mode. He has amassed more than 3500 kills, having a splendid K/D ratio of 3.27.

Click here to visit his Instagram profile.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

TG-Golden’s ID and stats

TG-Golden’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 117887536

Lifetime Stats

TG-Golden has 5922 victories in 17900 squad matches, translating to a winning percentage of 33.08%, and having 60170 kills with a magnificent K/D ratio of 5.02.

The professional player has played relatively fewer matches in solo and duo matches. He has played less than 1000 duo matches, with a winning tally of 285 and 3111 kills with an excellent K/D ratio of 4.43.

Golden has been a part of 1054 solo games and has claimed 185 Booyahs along with a K/D ratio of 3.68, earning 3197 kills in the mode.

Click here to visit his Instagram profile.

