Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS): India’s Total Gaming Esports places eighth as the Asia Series sets new viewership record

The Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) has concluded spectacularly, with millions of fans worldwide tuning in to Free Fire’s flagship tournament of 2020. The FFCS spanned three regions – the Americas, Asia, and EMEA.

One of the biggest rivalries at the FFCS was between the series themselves, with the Asia and Americas Series competing head to head in viewership figures.

According to the Esports Charts, the Asia Series ended the tournament with more than 2.5 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV), a new record for Free Fire esports. It edged out the Americas Series, which obtained over 1.7 million PCV, and the EMEA Series, which had approximately 300,000 PCV.

In comparison, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2019 obtained slightly over 2 million PCV, which was then a world record for a mobile esports tournament.

Final standings for the FFCS Grand Finals Asia

Fans across India tuned in to the streams by the millions. The Hindi stream of the Asia Series Grand Finals obtained a staggering 47 million views on YouTube alone – a testament to Free Fire’s strong community in the nation.

The FFCS caps an exciting year of online streaming content for Free Fire, with the game recently named the second most-watched live game on YouTube in 2020. Free Fire was also the third most-watched game on the platform this year with a massive 72 billion views.

FFCS Grand Finals: Defined by razor-thin margins and high-octane action

The FFCS concluded with the Grand Finals on November 28th (EMEA and Americas) and November 29th (Asia). It saw each of the tournament’s three regions – EMEA, Americas, and Asia – crown their continental champion: Sbornaya ChR (CIS), Team Liquid (Brazil), and EXP Esports (Thailand), respectively.

Each team picked up US$80,000 of the combined US$900,000 prize pool.

The Grand Finals generated no shortage of drama and action. Each region’s Grand Finals saw 12 teams compete in the same competitive format: teams battled over six rounds, across three maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari, with points awarded based on round placement the number of kills.

Final standings for the FFCS Grand Finals EMEA

The Asia Series saw EXP Esports of Thailand pip countrymen King of Gamer’s Club to the title by a solitary point.

The second runner-up position was even more hotly contested, with Indonesian teams RRQ Hades and EVOS Esports ending the evening level on 133 points. However, RRQ Hades edged the second runner-up position by having a higher number of placement points.

The Asia Series Grand Finals also saw India’s representative Total Gaming Esports in action. They put in a valiant performance but fell slightly short of the title, placing eighth overall. However, they can take encouragement from a solid showing which saw them rack up 70 points and 17 kills – no mean feat against the region’s elite teams.

Final standings for the FFCS Grand Finals Americas

Vatsal “TG_VasiyoCRJ7” Garasia, from Total Gaming Esports, said:

“Winning and losing are part of the game. And seeing the overwhelming support from the fans really motivated us and made us feel really good! For that, we are grateful and will continue to work even harder!”

It was a battle to the wire in the Americas Series, with Team Liquid and Santos Hotforex – both of Brazil – ending the day with 151 points apiece. However, Team Liquid clinched the title by having a better average placement.

The EMEA Series Grand Finals saw the teams from the CIS region put in a dominant display, with the top three teams all hailing from the region.