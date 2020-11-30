Free Fire Continental Series Asia Grand Finals: Prize pool distribution

The Free Fire Continental Series Asia Grand Finals concluded yesterday, i.e., 29th November, with EXP Esports taking the title. The tournament took place online due to the ongoing pandemic. The top 12 teams from around the world competed in the event for a massive prize pool of $300,000.

Seven teams qualified for the finals as winners of their respective regional tournaments, and five teams made it via the Free Fire Continental Series Asia Play-Ins, held earlier this month.

The Free Fire Continental Series Asia was intensely-contested, and the winners beat the runner-ups only by a single point. The tournament provided excitement and action for its viewers throughout its run, with EXP Esports, from Thailand, taking home $80,000.

In the second spot was King of Gamers Club, who won a total of $50,000. RRQ Hades won the third spot and the $30,000-prize associated with it.

Interestingly, the top three teams in the Grand Finals were all from the Southeast region, showing the domination of SEA in the Asia circuit. The only team from India in the Grand Finals, Total Gaming Esports, finished in the eighth position.

The finals included six matches played on three different maps of Free Fire.

Free Fire Continental Series Asia Grand Finals overall standings

Detailed prize pool distribution of the Free Fire Continental Series Asia Grand Finals

EXP Esports: $80,000 King of Gamers Club (KOG): $50,000 RRQ Hades: $30,000 Evos Esports Indonesia: $26,000 EV Thailand: $22,000 Team Heavy: $18,000 Geek Fam: $16,000 Total Gaming Esports: $14,000 Burst the Sky: $12,000 House of Blood: $10,000 V-Gaming: $10,000 Team Knights: $10,000

