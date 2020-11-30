Free Fire Continental Series Asia Grand Finals: Prize pool distribution

The Free Fire Continental Series Asia Grand Finals concluded yesterday, i.e., 29th November, with EXP Esports taking the title. The tournament took place online due to the ongoing pandemic. The top 12 teams from around the world competed in the event for a massive prize pool of $300,000.
Seven teams qualified for the finals as winners of their respective regional tournaments, and five teams made it via the Free Fire Continental Series Asia Play-Ins, held earlier this month.
The Free Fire Continental Series Asia was intensely-contested, and the winners beat the runner-ups only by a single point. The tournament provided excitement and action for its viewers throughout its run, with EXP Esports, from Thailand, taking home $80,000.
In the second spot was King of Gamers Club, who won a total of $50,000. RRQ Hades won the third spot and the $30,000-prize associated with it.
Interestingly, the top three teams in the Grand Finals were all from the Southeast region, showing the domination of SEA in the Asia circuit. The only team from India in the Grand Finals, Total Gaming Esports, finished in the eighth position.
The finals included six matches played on three different maps of Free Fire.
Free Fire Continental Series Asia Grand Finals overall standings
Detailed prize pool distribution of the Free Fire Continental Series Asia Grand Finals
- EXP Esports: $80,000
- King of Gamers Club (KOG): $50,000
- RRQ Hades: $30,000
- Evos Esports Indonesia: $26,000
- EV Thailand: $22,000
- Team Heavy: $18,000
- Geek Fam: $16,000
- Total Gaming Esports: $14,000
- Burst the Sky: $12,000
- House of Blood: $10,000
- V-Gaming: $10,000
- Team Knights: $10,000
Also read: How to claim FFCS live watching rewards: Character and emote rewards in Free Fire without redeem codesPublished 30 Nov 2020, 10:35 IST