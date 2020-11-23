Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) grand finalists revealed; Free Fire is Esports Mobile Game of the Year

It was an eventful weekend for Free Fire!

1. We unveiled the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) grand finalists from all three regions – Asia, Americas, and EMEA – over the weekend.

2. Free Fire was also named “Esports Mobile Game of the Year” by the Esports Awards 2020 at their annual awards ceremony held virtually yesterday.

We’re excited to share more details on both with you.

1. FFCS: Play-ins results

We concluded the Asia Series Play-ins yesterday evening. The top five teams have qualified for the Asia Series Grand Finals, joining the seven teams who earlier earned direct qualification by winning their local level tournaments.

The 12 grand finalists will now compete in the Asia Series Grand Finals on 29th November for a slice of the $300,000 prize pool and the title of the region’s strongest team.

Free Fire: Indian sides falter at the FFC Asia Series Play-ins

The Asia Series Play-in featured Team CRX Elite and XTZ Esports in action, respectively, the first and second-runners up at the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2020 Fall. However, the competition in the Play-ins proved too hot, with both teams missing out on the FFCS Asia Series Grand Finals after placing eleventh and eighth, respectively.

That said, CRX Elite and XTZ Esports will take heart from their strong performances and never-say-die attitudes – a reflection of the brimming potential of India’s competitive esports scene.

FFCS Asia Grand Finals team list

The country will be represented at the Asia Series Grand Finals by Total Gaming Esports, who earned direct entry after being crowned champions of the FFIC 2020 Fall. Total Gaming will aim to make its fans proud by replicating the teamwork and consistency that led the side to the FFIC 2020 Fall title. The team will also be counting on its massive fanbase to cheer them to victory.

The full list of Asia Series grand finalists are:

Total Gaming Esports (India)*

TEAM KNIGHTS (Chinese Taipei)*

EVOS Esports (Indonesia)*

Geek Fam (Malaysia)*

EV THAILAND (Thailand)*

House of Blood (Pakistan)*

Heavy (Vietnam)*

King of Gamers Club (Thailand)#

EXP Esports (Thailand)#

Burst the Sky (Vietnam)#

RRQ Hades (Indonesia)#

V-Gaming (Vietnam)#

# via Play-ins

* via direct qualification

FFCS Americas Grand Finals team list

The FFCS’ other two series – the Americas Series and the EMEA Series – also held the Play-ins over the weekend to determine the 12 grand finalists from each series.

They will now battle in their respective Grand Finals on 28th November to be the best Free Fire team in their regions. Both will have $300,000 in prize money, bringing the combined prize pool for the FFCS to $900,000.

The full list of the Americas Series grand finalists are:

SS E-Sports (Brazil)*

Vivo Keyd (Brazil)*

Team Liquid (Brazil)*

Pain Gaming (Brazil)*

Ignis Esports (LATAM)*

Team Aze (LATAM)*

Arctic Gaming (LATAM)*

Savage Esports (LATAM)*

Cruzeiro (Brazil)#

Flamengo B4 (Brazil)#

Santos Hotforex (Brazil)#

Red Canids Kalunga (Brazil)#

# via Play-ins

* via direct qualification

FFCS EMEA Grand Finals team list

The full list of the EMEA Series grand finalists are:

Last Players (Pro League CIS)*

Silence (Pro League CIS)*

VASTOMUNDO (EU Premier League)*

Irmandade (EU Premier League)*

INS (Arab League)*

SHIFT.FF (Arab Series)*

Stay Away (Pro League CIS)#

Sbornaya ChR (Pro League CIS)#

Bad Smile (EU Premier League)#

Over Fear (Arab League)#

Esports Orig (Pro League CIS) #

Rebirth Unnv (Pro League CIS)#

# via Play-ins

* via direct qualification

The FFCS Grand Finals will take place next weekend, on 28th November (Americas and EMEA Series) and 29th November (Asia Series), so look forward to more updates from us!

2. Free Fire is the Esports Mobile Game of the Year

Free Fire won an impressive gong at the Esports Awards 2020

The Esports Awards 2020 named Free Fire as the “Esports Mobile Game of the Year” at its annual awards ceremony held virtually yesterday.

In his acceptance speech, Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena, shared that the team was “humbled and honored” to have won the award and dedicated the win to Free Fire’s community all around the world – its fans, players, and partners.

Harold Teo acknowledged the great work that the team has done to make this win possible and said that they would be working hard to “help more people around the world love Free Fire.”

The Esports Awards 2020 included a mobile category for the first time, where Free Fire was nominated alongside titles like Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, and Mobile Legends.

The win builds on the success of Garena’s self-developed and published game. Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in 2019, according to App Annie, and the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in the first nine months of 2020, with more than 220 million installs, according to Sensor Tower.