Free Fire OB25 Advance Server: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles on the mobile platform, and this can also be partially credited to the regular updates brought in.

Free Fire is coming up with another big update, OB25, which is exclusive for Android users. As usual, the developers plan to release the OB25 Advance Servers to a limited number of players. This is done to make the servers better by correcting the bugs and finding glitches that occur in-game.

After the Advance Server goes through all the errors and the problems get rectified and resolved, the devs will be pushing the OB25 update to the global version.

How to register for the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server and all other details

Registrations for the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server are currently open. A limited number of users will be able to access it, letting them try out the new features earlier than usual.

Gamers who are interested in trying out these new features and becoming beta testers for the game may follow these steps to register and download the beta mode of Free Fire:

First, players have to visit the official Advanced Server website here .

. They can scroll down and find the ‘Login Facebook’ option (Players can only register using their Facebook accounts).

They have to fill in the required details and press the ‘Join Now’ option.

Information to be filled

After the registration process is complete, gamers can return to the website and download the APK version of the update from 26th November onwards.

Download option for the Advance Server

As previously stated, the download option will only be available from 26th November.

The new servers will always have some bugs and glitches. Hence, gamers who report bugs in the Advance Servers accurately will get diamonds as rewards.

The rewards are as follows:

Grand Prize (Based on contributions)

3000 diamonds: Main Contributor; 1 person

2000 diamonds: Main Contributor; 2 people

1000 diamonds: Main Contributor; 3 people

Bug Hunter Rewards (First unknown mug hunter)

100 diamonds: Main Contributor

