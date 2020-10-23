Free Fire: 3 best characters in the game

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles in the esports community. It offers unique characters, with each having their special abilities, which help gamers gain an advantage in the virtual battlefield.

There are 33 characters available in the game, and each is unique and powerful. However, it is sometimes difficult to choose the best of the bunch, as people get confused with so many options available.

In this article, we discuss the best characters available in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer. As there are many characters choices in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to play with one or the other according to his/her preference.

Top three characters in Free Fire

Considering all the abilities and special powers of each character in this game, let us discuss the best characters available:

1) Hayato

According to his character description, Hayato is a legendary samurai and has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

This is a great ability inclined more towards defensive purposes and can be used by passive players who need much more armor and utility support to survive. However, with its 'Awakened' version, Hayato's ability gets upgraded to an active and aggressive status and becomes more versatile to use.

2) Jota

As Jota's character description reads, he is a parkour expert and stuntman who has the primary level passive ability, Sustained Raids. It instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of 5 seconds. However, at his maximum potential, Level 6, he will restore 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

Jota has one of the best skillsets available to any other character in Free Fire. It is the most purposeful ability where a player can kill the opponent with an SMG or Shotgun, and instantly, his/her HP will get recovered by a certain amount. It is the best ability to use during ranked squad games.

3) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is undoubtedly one of the best characters introduced in Free Fire. He has an ability called Drop The Beat that creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability that is most suitable for aggressive players and can be boosted to level 6 with character level up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

The versatility of his powers is what makes him a fan-favorite. DJ Alok has the most well-balanced ability, which suits both aggressive and passive players.