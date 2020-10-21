Free Fire: 5 best landing spots on Bermuda map

Free Fire has recently been on the rise in the esports community in India and the world. This renowned Battle Royale title sees 50 players land on an island to survive and face enemies. The last man standing wins the game.

A BR game is all about surviving, optimizing enemy strategies, fighting, hiding, and being the last man standing to win. However, a crucial part of the gameplay is the landing spot, where the player lands and loots for weapons and utilities.

Free Fire includes a map called Bermuda in its BR mode, and we discuss some of the best landing spots for optimum loot and maximum chances of winning here.

Free Fire: Top landing spots in Bermuda

5) Pochinok

Image Credits: Guru Gamer

Pochinok resides at the heart of the Bermuda map, and being in the center, there is a high probability of encountering the first few circles of the game here. With its various apartments and buildings, the loot spawn rate is also very high, ensuring clashes among three to four enemy parties as soon as they land.

Being overcrowded almost all the time, players need to be careful when in one of the most infamous landing spots in Free Fire!

4) Shipyard

Image Credits: Guru Gamer

Shipyard is also a place for abundant loot. Located in the extreme north of the map in Free Fire, it is one of those few places which is very small in size but has plenty of loot options.

It is a relatively safe place to avoid early fights; however, few clashes may occur sometimes unexpectedly.

3) Sentosa

Image Credits: apk gold

Sentosa may be at the edge of the map, at the extreme southeast corner, but has pretty decent loot, providing an incentive to the players landing there in Free Fire.

It has a moderate chance of early fights; however, if a player wants to avoid enemy contact, he/she can swim back to the main island without engaging enemies.

2) Bimasakti Strip

Image Credits: Digit

The Bimasakti strip offers high-level loot to players who land there and has the maximum chance of getting the final circle of the game. It is marked as one of the most horrible hot-drop zones in Free Fire, as it is swarming with players landing here, thus leading to massacres in the entire area.

Players who love early fights can opt for this place, as it has optimum loot for early head-to-head combats, and the gamer surviving this brawl has the maximum chance of being in the final circle.

1) Mill

Image Credits: Gaming Monk

Mill is a popular option for Free Fire players who go for maximum kills and quality loots. The Mill is located in the northeast corner of the map, and is known for spawning high-tier gear and weapons, and is a heaven for aggressive players.

Players surviving the rumpus in Mill are equipped with the most suitable weapons and gear which can help them steal the win.