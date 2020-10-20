Create
Captain Booyah Dual Wheel in Free Fire: All you need to know

Image Credits: Free Fire
Soumyajit Dutta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 20 Oct 2020, 15:27 IST
News
Garena Free Fire has been soaring to new heights in the BR genre, as it provides players with a unique and arcade-style gameplay experience during their battle for survival.

Free Fire offers players a vast number of events to obtain new skins, pets, vouchers, and coupons to use in-game. Similarly, Garena has now launched an event called "Captain Booyah Dual Wheel", and in this article, we discuss how to play this seven-day time-limited event.

All you need to know about the Captain Booyah Dual Wheel event in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, this is a time-limited event running from 19th October 2020 to 25th October 2020, and players can spin the wheel to obtain special rewards in-game.

Free Fire menu
Free Fire menu

Players can go to the event section from Free Fire's default menu, or directly tap on the event name available at the top left-hand side of the menu, to play it.

Event description

  • There will be two prize pools, with the outer one containing six prizes and the inner one three prizes.
  • To spin the wheel, a player has to tap on either of the normal or premium spins.
  • The first normal spin is free, the second normal spin is at a 50% discount, and the first premium spin is at a 50% discount.
  • A player can choose a normal spin for 25 diamonds and a premium spin for 50 diamonds. Normal spin will spin for both the prize pools and premium spin will spin for the second prize pool only.
  • After nine premium spins, the Captain Booyah Emote Grand Prize is guaranteed.

With that being said, let us have a look at the different prizes and rewards that are available in the Dual Wheel event.

Players can win:

  • The Booyah Pan
  • Bounty Token
  • 2 Ancient Empire badges
  • Pet food
  • Master of Minds gun box
  • 100 Universal fragments
  • Captain Booyah Emote
  • Diamond Royale Voucher
  • Weapon Royale Voucher

There are plenty of rewards available in this event, which ends on 25th September, so players have ample time to obtain them.

Published 20 Oct 2020, 15:27 IST
Free Fire India Championship Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
