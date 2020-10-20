Captain Booyah Dual Wheel in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has been soaring to new heights in the BR genre, as it provides players with a unique and arcade-style gameplay experience during their battle for survival.

Free Fire offers players a vast number of events to obtain new skins, pets, vouchers, and coupons to use in-game. Similarly, Garena has now launched an event called "Captain Booyah Dual Wheel", and in this article, we discuss how to play this seven-day time-limited event.

All you need to know about the Captain Booyah Dual Wheel event in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, this is a time-limited event running from 19th October 2020 to 25th October 2020, and players can spin the wheel to obtain special rewards in-game.

Free Fire menu

Players can go to the event section from Free Fire's default menu, or directly tap on the event name available at the top left-hand side of the menu, to play it.

Event description

There will be two prize pools, with the outer one containing six prizes and the inner one three prizes.

To spin the wheel, a player has to tap on either of the normal or premium spins.

The first normal spin is free, the second normal spin is at a 50% discount, and the first premium spin is at a 50% discount.

A player can choose a normal spin for 25 diamonds and a premium spin for 50 diamonds. Normal spin will spin for both the prize pools and premium spin will spin for the second prize pool only.

After nine premium spins, the Captain Booyah Emote Grand Prize is guaranteed.

With that being said, let us have a look at the different prizes and rewards that are available in the Dual Wheel event.

Players can win:

The Booyah Pan

Bounty Token

2 Ancient Empire badges

Pet food

Master of Minds gun box

100 Universal fragments

Captain Booyah Emote

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

There are plenty of rewards available in this event, which ends on 25th September, so players have ample time to obtain them.