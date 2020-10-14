Free Fire: How to use gloo walls effectively

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that is extremely popular in the gaming community. It involves 50 players jumping off a plane and dropping on to an island with the aim to survive. They can loot for weapons, health packs, and utilities like grenades and gloo walls to hunt down or kill opponents and end up as the last man standing.

Having a small map, meaning short in-game durations, makes Free Fire much more intense and interesting. It has promising in-game graphics and runs smoothly on almost all lower and mid-range mobile devices, which adds to its popularity.

Amidst this intense gameplay of hunting, killing, shooting, and surviving, Free Fire includes a defensive feature for every player to max out his/her chances of survival, which is a gloo wall. It is an instant shield that he/she can build by tapping a button on the screen.

In this article, we discuss how to get and use gloo walls effectively in this game.

Some tips to improve gloo wall play in Free Fire

1) General sensitivity

Players can go to Settings > Sensitivity and then increase their general sensitivity to 100. It will increase the movement speed and will give them a faster reflex to respond immediately to an enemy's attack and place the gloo wall in a fraction of a second to shield and protect themselves in Free Fire.

2) Reviving a teammate

If a gamer is the last person standing, facing the enemy head-to-head with all teammates knocked down, they need not worry, as the gloo wall is their saviour. Whenever players are left alone in a fight in Free Fire, with all teammates taken out, they have to make sure to have enough gloo walls to create a chain of defensive walls so that they get time to revive teammates!

3) Layout settings

Though layout settings vary from device to device, a reliable and impactful layout format for the gloo wall button can be crucial. The default layout format is right beneath the bag and medkit button, and there is no better placement for the same in Free Fire, as it is very close and right beneath the left thumb.

