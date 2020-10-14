How to change controls and settings in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire's popularity has been on the rise in the last couple of years. The game has a large army of loyal fans, which can be credited to the developers' tendency to frequently give out freebies to players. Apart from that, the fast-paced battle royale game has a unique character system where players can choose from different abilities to create their perfect character.

Free Fire has also conducted many esports tournaments, thereby providing players with a huge platform to showcase their talent. These players practise the game for hours every day to make sure that they are the best in the business.

During the course of their practice, they often develop preferred settings and customised controls. In this guide, we will look at how you can change your controls and settings in Free Fire.

Free Fire: How to change your settings and controls in the game

Home screen of Garena Free Fire

To change your settings in Free Fire, you will have to click on the gear icon (located on the top right corner) on the home screen of the game.

You will then see a number of sub-categories such as basic, sensitivity, controls, auto pickup, sound and others. You can change your settings and turn off any unnecessary features that are hampering your performance. You can also go to the controls section and customise it to suit your playstyle.

Controls and settings in Free Fire

Some players tend to copy the sensitivity settings and controls from big professional players because they think that it will make them a good player. Unfortunately, it doesn't work like that.

We would recommend that you try out your customised settings and test them out in matches. If you feel that the changes you made do not suit your playing style, you can always go back to reset and get back your default settings in the game.

