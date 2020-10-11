Top 5 Best Free Fire character combinations for Alok

Garena Free Fire has an impressive array of characters in the game which, in turn, brings diversity. The free-to-play battle royale game has millions of players worldwide and the developers frequently conduct esports tournaments to encourage young gamers to win cash prizes and gain recognition.

Characters play a massive role in this game as each of them have unique abilities which provides extra exclusive strength to the players. Thus, players can choose characters whose abilities go hand-in-hand with their playstyle. Players also have the option to customize a character with different abilities to create the perfect character for you in Free Fire.

DJ Alok has been a popular choice among fans and professional players of the game because of his active in-game ability. Most of the other abilities in the game are passive and only work when the character meets certain requirements. On the flip side, Alok's ability can be used anytime (has cooldown after usage) to boost the speed and health of the teammates and himself.

In this guide, we will be going over five-character combinations which you use with DJ Alok to get the maximum out of the character.

Top 5 Best Free Fire character combinations for DJ Alok

#1 Jai

Jai is a popular character in Garena Free Fire (Image credit: Pocket tactics)

Jai is the newest character to be added in the game. He is inspired by the famous Indian Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and looks amazing. Jai's ability 'Raging Reload' allows players to get some ammo back after taking down any enemy in the game. Thus, he is an ideal pick for aggressive players. DJ Alok can heal him and provide quick speed to flank the enemy and take heavy battles without worrying too much about his health.

#2 Clu

Clu is a private detective in Garena Free Fire (Image credit: Free Fire)

Clu is a private detective-based character in Free Fire and just as her profession, she excels in tracking down enemies. Her ability 'Tracing Steps' allows her to know the exact position of the enemies if they are not in a one or squat position. Thus, she can play extremely aggressive in the early game to get eliminations and get good loot as well. After reaching level 4 with her ability, her teammates can also spot the enemies with the help of her ability.

DJ Alok forms a eat synergy with her and allows her to play aggressive. She can easily get her health back after taking early skirmishes and give good-quality loot for the teammates.

#3 Luqueta

Laqueta is a footballer in Garena Free Fire (Image credit: Free Fire)

Laqueta has a great story in Free Fire and many people like to play him for his ability 'Hat Trick', which provides him with extra HP after the elimination of players, which stacks up to 35. Even though the extra is not much, it can come in clutch in unfair situations and might even win you the gunfight. Having a DJ Alok on your team eases that burden even more, as he heals you to full and allows you to have a seamless aggressive playstyle in the game.

#4 Rafael

Rafael is a character in Garena Free Fire (Image credit: Free Fire)

Rafael has a very simple yet many enemies lose track fo him easily in the matches. His ability 'Dead Silent' allows him to remain hidden in the matches and frequently take out kills while his ability is active. He synergies with DJ Alok as he can easily heal himself after fights and have the extra boost of speed help him in scouting areas for getting more silent eliminations in the match.

#5 Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh is a famous character in Garena Free Fire (Image credit: Free Fire)

Wolfraah is a popular streamer in the game and has an ability 'Limelight', which gives him extra protection from damage when viewers are watching him. Thus, this might be the liable pick but if you are dominating the match then people will surely watch you. With DJ Alok on your side as well, you will become a tank in the game. With so much HP, you can easily win the match and takedown squads seamlessly by yourself.

