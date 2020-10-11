Top 5 weapons for close-range combat in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has been seen a soar in popularity since the ban on PUBG Mobile in India. Battle royale enthusiasts are shifting to titles like Free Fire and COD Mobile to get their daily dose of gaming.

Like other BR games, Free Fire follows the usual structure. Players land on a barren island, look for supplies, and eliminate enemies to be the last one standing. However, it brings the fascinating element of characters in-game, which provide players with subtle buffs as per their playstyles.

There are also diverse kinds of weapons to use in Free Fire. It becomes slightly complicated for a beginner to choose the best firearm to have the best chances of surviving. In this guide, we look at some of the best close-range weapons that gamers can use to dominate enemies in this game.

Free Fire: Top five firearms for close-range combat

#1 P90

P90 in Garena Free Fire

The P90 is a versatile weapon choice, especially in mid to close-range encounters. It has a massive magazine of 50, allowing the player to spray more. It offers medium damage of 48, but its high rate of fire can melt enemies with ease. In terms of attachables, it can have a magazine and scope.

#2 MP40

MP40 weapon in Garena Free Fire

The MP40 is a beast, and when used effectively, can shred through enemies. This gun has the highest rate of fire in the game and offers substantial damage of 48. However, it can be inaccurate sometimes, costing the gamer crucial gunfights. Even in the case of attachables, it can only use a magazine. Nevertheless, this weapon doesn't have any flaws when used in close-range fights.

#3 MP5

MP5 weapon in Garena Free Fire

The MP5 is a decent choice, with a damage of 48. Its strong aspects are the rate of fire and high reload speed. Thus, if players are not confident about their aim, then this should be their go-to weapon in matches. It loses its touch over fairly medium distances and should be used as a secondary option. In terms of attachments, this weapon has a lot of space to further augment its capabilities.

#4 M1014

M1014 Shotgun in Garena Free Fire

The M1014 is a mighty shotgun with enormous damage of 94. It has six shells at a time and a fire rate of 38. If players are looking for some close-range shotgun options, then this is it. It can obliterate enemies and even one-shot them when hit in the right areas of the body. In terms of attachables, it does not support any for now.

#5 Thomson

Thomson gun in Garena Free Fire

The Thomson is a weapon available for players who like to have control over their spray. This weapon is stable, offers 50 damage, and has a high fire rate of 77. Moreover, the reload speed is significantly less, so users can get those crucial shots in before enemies reload their guns. In terms of attachables, gamers can use a muzzle and foregrip with this weapon.

