Fortnite has been one of the most popular video games of recent years, and many YouTubers have made a living out of it. The game's community is diverse, which means that many content creators have turned to different styles of videos on this game. While some of them are informative, others are made for purely for entertainment.

Moreover, even if you are a casual player of the game, you should follow one of the high-quality channels on this list to stay up-to-date with in-game events and more. Click-baiting has been an ever-present problem on YouTube, and many channels are still taking advantage of the young audience of the game. They frequently misdirect people into clicking their videoes and deceive them.

Therefore, knowing the right channels becomes crucial. In this list, we rank the top Fortnite YouTubers, all of who consistently put out quality content for their audience to enjoy.

Top Fortnite YouTubers to watch in 2020

#1 SypherPK

SypherPK is one of the best informative Fortnite YouTubers (Image credit: Essentially Esports)

SypherPK has been consistently uploading Fortnite content for quite a while now. He is known for his educational commentaries and daily uploads, which keep players entertained, while also providing frequent advice to become better at the game. In the past, Sypher has collaborated with some big names like Ninja, Myth and more, and he has even created an identity for himself in the Fortnite sphere.

The best part about him is that viewers can always find new content on his channel even when there is a content-drought in the game. He has two channels, which are SypherPK (4.58 million subscribers) and More SypherPK (1.11 million subscribers), where he frequently uploads reactions and tricks videoes, all of which are based on Fortnite.

#2 Lachlan

Lachlan is one of the biggest Fortnite YouTubers in 2020 Image credit: WikiTubia

Lachlan is one of the oldest Fortnite content creators on YouTube. He is known for his impeccable sense of humour and aggressive gameplay, which are attributes loved by everyone in the Fortnite community. His videos are based around challenges and new items/characters that are added into the game.

All of his videos tend to cross 1 million views. He often does opinion pieces on the state of the game as well. He has 13.8 million subscribers on his channel, and it is still continuously growing over time.

#3 Fresh

MrFreshAsian is one of the most underrated players in Fortnite (Image credit: Dexerto)

MrFreshAsian, or simply Fresh, is a renowned professional Fortnite player, who frequently posts hard challenge videos on his channel. His videos are a great way to learn builds, edits and more, and this is probably the best channel for players who compete in the professional scene as well.

He has over 6.59 million subscribers on his channel. He offers the perfect blend of good quality gameplay and entertainment, all fused into one. He has also signed a contract with Luminosity Gaming.

