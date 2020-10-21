DJ Alok vs Jai: Which is the better character in Free Fire?

Free Fire is a 10-minute survival shooter game that boasts 500 million+ downloads on the Google Play Store. The game offers its players a wide range of characters with unique abilities, thus providing advantage on the battlefield. There are currently 33 characters available in the game including Jai and DJ Alok.

Each character has a special ability which makes them different and also beneficial for every player. In a recent collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, Garena had introduced a new character named Jai. However, DJ Alok has been in the game for a couple of seasons now in Free Fire.

In this article, we compare both these characters and figure out which one's better.

DJ Alok or Jai, which is a better character in Free Fire?

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok in Free Fire has a special ability named 'Drop The Beat,' which has a level 1 functionality of creating a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. It is an active ability that can be boosted up to level 6 with character level up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai is a recent character that has been introduced by Free Fire's developers, which has a passive ability named 'Raging Reload.' As its character description says, Jai is a decorated SWAT commander with the capacity of reloading a gun's magazine automatically by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

This character can also be leveled up to six stages with the maximum magazine reloading capacity of 45%, allowing a player to explore more of his/her aggressive attributes on the virtual battleground.

Jai or DJ Alok: Who to play with?

Both Jai, as well as DJ Alok, are fantastic characters to play in Free Fire. They both have special skills which enhance the in-game abilities of a player. While Jai has a passive ability, DJ Alok has an active one promoting an aggressive style gameplay.

Players who choose to play with DJ Alok are slightly on an upper hand, as the character increases the ally speed and also recovers the health during close-quarter combats. In contrast, Jai can only increase the reloading capacity of a gun. Though it's quite an impressive ability to gun down the opponents quickly, it lacks essential qualities when compared to the skills of DJ Alok.

Choosing a character is entirely subjective and is upon one's preference to make a choice over another. Still, if we take a close look at both of their abilities, DJ Alok has slight precedence over Jai.