DJ Alok vs Hayato: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Free Fire offers a wide range of characters in store for its players. Every character present in the game, except Adam and Eve, has unique abilities that significantly aid gamers on the virtual battleground. There are 31 special characters present in the Free Fire 'Character' loadout, excluding Adam and Eve, and they can either be bought from the store or acquired by completing various events.

DJ Alok and Hayato are two of the most popular characters present in the Free Fire realm, and today we will take a look at who is a better character to play in the game.

DJ Alok or Hayato, which is a better character in Free Fire?

DJ Alok in Free Fire was introduced in Free Fire a couple of seasons ago and has a special ability called 'Drop The Beat,' which creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability, which is most suitable for aggressive players and can be boosted up to level 6 with character level up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Hayato, as his description says, is a legendary samurai and has a passive but impactful ability called 'Bushido.' After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

Hayato also has an 'Awakened' and upgraded version of himself where he has an active ability called the 'Art of Blades,' reducing the frontal damage by 20% for 3 seconds, CD of 50 seconds. However, it has to be obtained, as it isn't unlocked with Hayato's default character.

DJ Alok or Hayato: Who to play with?

Both DJ Alok and Hayato have unique abilities, which makes them a fan-favorite. Both these characters can be leveled up to maximize their potential on the field. As both these characters are available in Free Fire and can be obtained individually, it is totally subjective for each player to equip any of these characters.

But, if we closely analyze both these characters, DJ Alok gains an advantage for his ability's versatility. DJ Alok's ability can be useful for both an aggressive as well as a passive player, whereas Hayato's ability is more inclined towards a defensive and passive gameplay strategy.