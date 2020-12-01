Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 registration process, format, and schedule announced

Garena has finally announced Free Fire's all-new amateur tournament, called Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2.

This is the second edition of the Free Fire Battle Arena, with Team 8bit winning the first season in June. This event boasts a prize pool of 300,000 diamonds.

Free Fire is leaving no stone unturned to make its mark in the mobile esports community. And the Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 acts as the perfect platform for emerging players to come into the limelight and make a name for themselves in the gaming community.

Format of the Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2

Qualifiers: 1st to 4th December - 16:00 IST to 21:00 IST

18 teams will qualify to Group Stages

Group Stages: 11th to 13th December - 18:00 IST to 20:45 IST

Top six to Grand Finals

Bottom 12 to Play-Ins

Play Ins: 16th December - 18:00 IST to 20:45 IST

Top six teams to Grand Finals

Grand Finals: 18th December - 18:00 IST to 20:45 IST

Registrations for the Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 have officially begun. The process commenced today, i.e., 1st December, and will go on till 4th December, 21:00 IST. Registrations will be done through the in-game feature called Free Fire Cup, and the player's account should be at least level 30, with Diamond 1 rank.

How to register for the Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2

Tap on the Free Fire Cup icon in the upper-right corner of the lobby.

Select the yellow icon, leading to an overview of the tournament.

Tap on the left side of the banner, and the FFBA S2 lobby will open, where players can see the key information for this tournament.

They can click on more information on the top-right corner to get important information. This includes match information, Free Fire scoring information, format, progression after FFC, matchday schedule, tournament prize pool, etc.

Click on the Squad button in the lobby to create or join a team.

button in the lobby to create or join a team. If players want to create a team, they can click on the Create button.

button. They can then fill in the data, as stated in the registration form.

Gamers can also join a team by clicking Join and submitting a request to join the team from the friends/application list.

and submitting a request to join the team from the friends/application list. Each team that successfully registers will receive eight tickets.

tickets. Matchmaking will start on 4th December, from 16:00 IST to 21:00 IST.

