Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

New Swordsman Legends Gloo Wall Skin in Free Fire: All you need to know

The new Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire can be obtained from the recently-added Swordsman Legend top-up event
The new Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire can be obtained from the recently-added Swordsman Legend top-up event
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 29 Nov 2020, 12:59 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Garena Free Fire has a plethora of in-game cosmetic items, characters, pets, and more. Most cosmetic items, like Gloo Wall skins, bundles and loot box skins, do not influence the gameplay but are often bought for aesthetic purposes. Players can acquire these items from the in-game store or from various events.

Gloo Walls play a crucial role in the virtual battleground as players use them to take cover or outmanoeuvre opponents in close-quarter combat.

Free Fire developers recently introduced a new Swordsmen Legends – Gloo Wall skin in the game. In this article, we take a look at all the details about this skin in the famous battle royale game.

Also Read: Sooneeta vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

New Swordsman Legends Gloo Wall Skin in Free Fire

The new Gloo Wall skin can be obtained from the recently-added Swordsman Legend top-up event. The event began on 28th November and will conclude on 4th December.

During its entire duration, players have the option to obtain various in-game items as a reward for purchasing or topping up a specific number of diamonds.

Here are all the rewards that players can collect from the event:

Advertisement
  • Top-up 100 diamonds - Swordsman Legends Loot Box
  • Top-up 500 diamonds - Gloo Wall – Swordsman Legends
  • Top-up 1000 diamonds - Blueprint: Swordsman Legends

How to collect rewards from Swordsman Legend top-up event

Press on the claim button beside the corresponding rewards
Press on the claim button beside the corresponding rewards

Step 1: After the diamonds have successfully been topped up, visit the events section.

Step 2: Click on the Swordsman Legend top-up event.

Step 3: Click the claim button, located beside the corresponding rewards.

Also Read: How to get the Blue Hexagon Token in Free Fire?

Published 29 Nov 2020, 12:59 IST
Garena Free Fire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी