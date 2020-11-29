New Swordsman Legends Gloo Wall Skin in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has a plethora of in-game cosmetic items, characters, pets, and more. Most cosmetic items, like Gloo Wall skins, bundles and loot box skins, do not influence the gameplay but are often bought for aesthetic purposes. Players can acquire these items from the in-game store or from various events.

Gloo Walls play a crucial role in the virtual battleground as players use them to take cover or outmanoeuvre opponents in close-quarter combat.

Free Fire developers recently introduced a new Swordsmen Legends – Gloo Wall skin in the game. In this article, we take a look at all the details about this skin in the famous battle royale game.

Also Read: Sooneeta vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

New Swordsman Legends Gloo Wall Skin in Free Fire

The new Gloo Wall skin can be obtained from the recently-added Swordsman Legend top-up event. The event began on 28th November and will conclude on 4th December.

During its entire duration, players have the option to obtain various in-game items as a reward for purchasing or topping up a specific number of diamonds.

Here are all the rewards that players can collect from the event:

Advertisement

Top-up 100 diamonds - Swordsman Legends Loot Box

Top-up 500 diamonds - Gloo Wall – Swordsman Legends

Top-up 1000 diamonds - Blueprint: Swordsman Legends

How to collect rewards from Swordsman Legend top-up event

Press on the claim button beside the corresponding rewards

Step 1: After the diamonds have successfully been topped up, visit the events section.

Step 2: Click on the Swordsman Legend top-up event.

Step 3: Click the claim button, located beside the corresponding rewards.

Also Read: How to get the Blue Hexagon Token in Free Fire?