Sooneeta vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

There has been a massive rise in digital content creation related to Garena Free Fire in the last couple of years. This could be attributed to the extensive audience that the battle royale game has on YouTube and several other online platforms.

Sooneeta and BNL are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers. In this article, we compare the stats of both the players in the game.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Sooneeta has played 17447 squad games and has emerged victorious in 4126 of them, maintaining a win rate of 23.64%. She has 394222 kills to her name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.96.

She has also played 1830 duo games and has won on 284 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 15.51%. She has also notched up 3272 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.12 in these matches.

Sooneeta has played 861 solo games and has won 61 of them, making her win rate 7.08%. She has also secured 1324 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Ranked stats

Ranked Stats

Sooneeta has played 664 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 158 victories, with a win rate of 23.79%. With a K/D ratio of 4.30, she has 2174 kills to her name.

She has also played a single solo game and has only one kill in the mode.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

BNL has played 18426 squad games and has 3010 victories to his name, making his win rate 16.33%. He has racked up 66517 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 4.31.

He also has 84 Booyahs in 764 duo matches, with a win rate of 10.99%. He has 1431 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.10.

BNL has also played 1233 solo games and has emerged victorious in 78 games, maintaining a win rate of 6.32%. He has 2385 frags and has a K/D ratio of 2.06 in these matches.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

BNL has played 1289 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 124 games, which translates to a win rate of 9.61%. With 4662 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.

Apart from this, he hasn’t played any other ranked match this season.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

If we look at the lifetime stats, Sooneeta has a better win rate in the solo and squad games while BNL has a higher K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the duo mode, Sooneeta is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

In the ongoing ranked season, it is not possible to compare the solo and duo stats of the two players. However, in the ranked squad mode, Sooneeta has a higher K/D ratio and a better win rate than BNL.

