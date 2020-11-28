Gyan Sujan vs PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Gaming, aka Gyan Sujan, and PVS Gaming are two well-known Free Fire YouTubers who have become quite popular for their digital content on the battle royale game.

In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16208 squad games and has won 5957 of them, maintaining a win rate of 36.75%. With a K/D ratio of 5.31, he has secured 54378 kills in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1996 matches and has triumphed in 451 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.59%. He has also bagged 5219 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1284 solo games and has secured 153 victories, making his win rate 11.91%. In the process, he has killed 2187 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.93.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 316 squad games in the current ranked season and has a winning tally of 104 matches, making his win rate 32.91%. He has also accumulated 1572 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.42 in this mode.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming has played 9135 squad matches and has won on 2095 occasions, translating to a win rate of 22.93%. With 24914 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.54 in this mode.

In the duo mode, he has played 926 games and has 156 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 16.84%. He has amassed 2050 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.66.

PVS Gaming has also played 929 solo games and has 99 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 10.65%. He has 2855 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming has played 476 squad matches in the ongoing season and has come out on top on 66 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 13.86%. He has killed 1243 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.03.

He has also played 2 duo games and has 3 kills, with a K/D ratio of 1.50.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and PVS Gaming have maintained impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan has the edge in the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, PVS Gaming has a higher K/D ratio while Gyan Sujan has a better win rate.

We cannot compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Gyan Sujan is yet to play a game in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, Gyan Sujan is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

