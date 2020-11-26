Gyan Sujan vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

Free Fire has become one of the most played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It currently has 100 million peak daily active users, according to the second quarter reports of Sea Limited, which further underlines its popularity.

Gyan Gaming, aka Gyan Sujan, and Bilash Gaming are prominent Free Fire content creators. In this article, we take a look at their stats and compare them.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has featured in 16188 squad games to date and has a win tally of 5953, retaining a win ratio of 36.77%. With a K/D ratio of 5.30, he has secured 54282 frags.

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has 1996 games to his name and also has 451 Booyahs with a win percentage of 22.59%. He has notched up 5219 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Lastly, Gyan Gaming has played 1284 solo matches and ended up winning 153 of them for a win rate of 11.97%. He has accumulated 2187 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 1.93.

Ranked stats

In the current Ranked season, Gyan Sujan has played 296 matches and racked up 100 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 33.78%. In the process, he has killed 1476 foes for a K/D ratio of 7.53.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has appeared in a total of 15053 squad games and remained unbeaten in 5866 of them, having a win percentage of 38.96%. With 72734 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.92.

In the duo mode, he has played 2854 matches and bettered his foes in 749 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 26.24%. He has notched up 10207 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.85.

The YouTuber has also played 1569 games in the solo mode and racked up 170 first-place finishes, which translates to a win rate of 10.83%. He has accumulated 3532 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Bilash Gaming has participated in 239 squad games and triumphed in 65 of them, which equates to a win rate of 27.19%. He has amassed 1289 kills in the process at a K/D ratio of 7.41.

In the duo mode, he has won 21 out of 152 games for a win rate of 13.81%. He has also killed 796 enemies with a K/D ratio of 5.39.

Bilash Gaming has played 39 solo games and stood victorious in 8, managing a win percentage of 20.51%.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Bilash Gaming is a step ahead in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, Gyan Sujan has maintained a better win rate, while the former has a higher K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Gyan Sujan is yet to play a game in them. In the squad mode, Gyan Sujan is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

