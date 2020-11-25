SK Sabir Boss vs Heroshima YT: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has become one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It holds a massive fan base, which is one of the major reasons behind the rise in content creation and streaming related to it.

SK Sabir Boss and Heroshima YT are two prominent Free Fire content creators. They boast massive subscriber counts of 3.04 million and 3.19 million, respectively.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has a total of 25800 squad games to his name and has emerged victorious in 8524 of them, managing a win ratio of 33.03%. With 91587 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.30.

The content creator has secured 596 wins in 2871 games in the duo mode, having a win percentage of 20.75%. He has notched 7792 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Lastly, SK Sabir Boss has been featured in 1576 solo games to date and has a win tally of 141, retaining a win rate of 8.94%. He has also amassed 3209 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has competed in 670 games and has 166 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 24.77%. He has collected 2147 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.26.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played six games and has racked eight frags. In the solo mode, he has played a single game.

Heroshima YT’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 236408006.

Lifetime stats

Heroshima YT has taken part in 6573 squad games and has outplayed his foes in 1555 of them, retaining a win ratio of 23.65%. He has racked more than 18600 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.71.

The YouTuber has played 4798 duo matches and has 882 Booyahs, having a win rate of 18.38%. With a K/D ratio of 3.70, he is just a few kills away from the 15000 mark.

Heroshima YT has also played 1773 solo games and has a win tally of 217, which translates to a win percentage of 12.23%. The renowned YouTuber has 5506 frags in these matches, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Ranked stats

Heroshima YT has participated in 201 squad matches and has done better than his foes in 32 of them, equating to a win rate of 15.92%. He has notched 441 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.61.

The YouTuber also has six first-place finishes in 69 duo games for a win ratio of 8.69%. He has precisely 200 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The player has appeared in 25 solo games and has managed to win five of them, with a 20 percent win rate of 20%. He has 127 kills against his name for a K/D ratio of 6.35.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the content creators have brilliant stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions. When we look at lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has an edge in the squad mode, while Heroshima YT is relatively better in the solo mode.

Coming to the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate, while the former has maintained a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss has played only a few games in them. In the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

