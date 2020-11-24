SK Sabir Boss vs Titanium Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Titanium Gamer are two of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in India. The massive popularity of Garena's famous mobile battle royale game has allowed the duo to thrive in the digital content creation industry, and they now boast millions of subscribers on their respective YouTube channels.

In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25763 squad matches and has triumphed in 8517 of them, maintaining a win rate of 33.05%. With a K/D ratio of 5.30, he has secured 91446 kills in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2870 games and has secured 596 victories, translating to a win rate of 20.76%. He has also notched up 7790 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss also has 1575 solo games to his name and has a winning tally of 141, making his win rate 8.95%. In the process, he has killed 3209 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, SK Sabir Boss has played 633 games and has 159 Booyahs at a win rate of 25.11%. He has racked up 2006 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.23.

He has also played 5 games in the duo mode and a single match in the solo mode.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has played 15082 squad matches and has 3746 victories to his name, registering a win rate of 24.83%. He has killed 44545 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.93.

In the duo mode, he has played 1771 games, winning 229 at a win rate of 12.93%. He also has 5414 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.51 in this mode.

Titanium Gamer has also played 1109 games in the solo mode and has won 164 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.78%. He has accumulated 3695 frags, with a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Ranked stats

Titanium Gamer has only played a few games in the current ranked season. He has played 12 games in the squad mode, where he has a single win and 15 kills, with a K/D ratio of 1.36.

He has also played 5 duo matches and has 1 victory to his name. He has amassed 14 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Titanium Gamer has also played 1 solo game and has a single kill in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Titanium Gamer have maintained impressive stats in Free Fire.

When we take a look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the squad mode while Titanium Gamer is a step ahead in the solo mode. However, when it comes to the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate while Titanium Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as both content creators have only played a few games in these modes. In the ranked squad mode, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate. However, it is important to note that Titanium Gamer has played fewer (12) games.

