X-Mania vs Ajjubhai: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire have been growing steadily. Several YouTubers have become quite popular in the community. X-Mania and Total Gaming, aka Ajju Bhai, are two renowned Indian Free Fire content creators.

This article compares their in-game stats.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

X-Mania has featured in 8893 squad matches and ended up winning 2073 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 23.31%. With a K/D ratio of 3.96, he has bagged 26980 kills.

In the duo mode, the streamer has stood victorious in 482 out of 2740 matches, translating to a win percentage of 17.59%. He has accumulated 8015 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The popular content creator has appeared in 2895 solo games and registered 402 wins for a win rate of 13.88%. In the process, he has amassed 8139 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Total Gaming has competed in 9739 squad games and has a win tally of 2466, retaining a win rate of 25.32%. He has notched up 35726 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.91.

The YouTuber has appeared in 1621 duo games and has precisely 300 wins, equating to a win percentage of 18.50%. With 6324 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Coming to the solo mode, the internet star has participated in 889 games and has bettered his foes in 76, managing a win ratio of 8.54%. He has collected 2246 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.76.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible lifetime stats in Garena Free Fire. When looking at them, Ajjubhai is relatively better in the duo and squad modes. Coming to the solo mode, X-Mania is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

