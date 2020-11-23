Gyan Sujan vs TSG Jash: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. The battle royale sensation has a broad audience across various streaming platforms, prompting many players to pursue digital content creation related to the game as a viable career path.

Gyan Sujan and TSG Jash run two of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channels. In this article, we compare their stats in the game.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16164 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 5947 of them, maintaining a win rate of 36.79%. With a K/D ratio of 5.30, he has secured 54157 kills in this mode.

In the duo mode, he has played 1996 games and has registered 451 victories at a win rate of 22.59%. He has also killed 5219 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

In the solo mode, Gyan Sujan has played 1283 games and has 153 wins to his name, which translates to a win rate of 11.92%. In the process, he has secured 2187 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Gyan Sujan has played 272 squad matches and has 94 Booyahs at a win rate of 34.55%. With 1351 kills to his name, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.59.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has played 6869 squad games and has 1634 victories, making his win rate 23.78%. He has also notched up 16384 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.13.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2453 matches and has emerged victorious in 251 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.23%. He has amassed 4820 frags in this mode at a K/D ratio of 2.19.

In the solo mode, TSG Jash has played 1330 games and has triumphed in 109 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.19%. He has racked 3081 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.52 in this mode.

Ranked stats

TSG Jash has played 59 squad games in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 12 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.33%. In the process, he has accumulated 135 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.87.

He has also played 3 games in the duo mode, with 9 kills to his name.

In the solo mode, TSG Jash has played a total of 10 matches and has ended up winning 1. He has killed 12 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.33.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and TSG Jash have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at the lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan has the edge in the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, TSG Jash a better K/D ratio while Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate.

We cannot compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Gyan Sujan is yet to play a game in these modes. However, when it comes to the squad mode, Gyan Sujan is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

