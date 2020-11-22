2B Gamer: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

The battle royale genre of games has become immensely popular across the globe and titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have become some of the most played games ever. Due to their mass popularity, the content creation and streaming around these titles have also increased massively.

2B Gamer is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from Nepal. In this article, we take a look at his real name, country, Free Fire ID, and more.

Also read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs 2B Gamer: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

2B Gamer’s real name and Free Fire ID

According to nepali.fandom.com, 2B Gamer’s real name is Sandesh Tamang and his Free Fire ID is 133688778.

2B Gamer's in-game stats

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer has played 12,193 squad games and has bettered his foes in over 3,000 matches. That equates to a win percentage of 24.63%. He has racked up 38,906 kills at an incredible K/D ratio of 4.23.

He has also appeared in 2,477 duo games and has emerged victorious on 396 occasions. The YouTuber has amassed 7,507 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.61.

2B Gamer has played 1,553 solo games and has won 217 of them, giving him a win percentage of 13.97%. In these matches he has notched 4,422 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season 18, 2B gamer has participated in 444 squad games and has outplayed his foes in 39 of them. He has a win percentage of 8.78%. With 1,176 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.90.

Advertisement

In 58 duo games, he has exactly 2 Booyahs, which translates to a win rate of 3.44%. 2B Gamer has eliminated 165 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.95.

Apart from this, he has also played 21 solo games and has secured 21 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.

His YouTube channel

2B Gamer started creating content on YouTube over a year ago. The first video on his channel dates back to October 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 578 videos and amassed over 100 million views. He boasts a subscriber count of over 1.13 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more