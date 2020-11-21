SK Sabir Boss: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

Free Fire has garnered a massive player base worldwide, which also serves as an audience for content creators and streamers. SK Sabir Gaming, aka SK Sabir Boss, is arguably one of India's most popular Free Fire content creators.

He recently achieved the feat of three million subscribers and is known for his incredible gameplay. This article looks at his real name, in-game details, and more.

SK Sabir Boss’ real name and Free Fire ID

(According to IRON GAMING) SK Sabir Boss’ real name is Sheikh Sabir, and his Free Fire ID is 55479535.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 25737 squad matches and bagged 8508 victories at a win ratio of 33.05%. With a K/D ratio of 5.30, he has secured 91346 kills.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2870 matches and won 596 of them, retaining a win rate of 20.76%. He has secured 7790 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the internet star has featured in 1575 games and managed to stay unbeaten in 141, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.95%. In the process, he has killed 3209 for a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has participated in 605 squad matches and registered 150 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 24.79%. With 1898 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 4.17.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played five matches and notched six kills. In the solo mode, he has competed in a single game.

His YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss started creating content on YouTube over a year ago. Since then, he has grown immensely and become quite popular in the community. He has uploaded a total of 136 videos on his channel and amassed over 120 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

