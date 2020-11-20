B2K (Born2Kill) vs 2B Gamer: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has become quite popular worldwide and has amassed a massive active player base, which is the primary reason for the rise in content creation and streaming related to it. Born2Kill, aka B2K, and 2B Gamer, are two popular Free Fire content creators.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill has appeared in 7576 squad matches and has bagged 1407 wins, having a win rate of 18.57%. With a K/D ratio of 7.14, he has amassed 44044 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has 2246 games to his name with a win tally of 387, which comes to a win ratio of 17.23%. He has racked 9114 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.90.

In the solo mode, B2K has played 1377 matches and has remained unbeaten in 169 of them, equating to a win percentage of 12.27%. He has accumulated 4488 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Born2Kill has competed in 109 squad games and has 17 Booyahs, managing a win ratio of 15.59%. He has registered 668 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.26.

The renowned content creator has made 25 appearances in the duo mode and has won two matches. In the process, he has 164 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.13.

Born2Kill has played six solo matches and has a single victory. He also has 43 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.60.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer has been featured in a total of 12169 matches and has triumphed in 2999 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 24.64%. With 38827 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.23.

The content creator has played 2475 games in the duo mode and has bagged 395 wins for a win rate of 15.95%. He has 7475 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The player has also secured 217 wins in 1553 solo matches, translating to a win percentage of 13.97%. In the process, he has 4422 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ranked stats

In the current season, 2B Gamer has played 420 squad matches, winning 35 of them with a win ratio of 8.33%. He has 1108 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.88.

The YouTuber has participated in 51 solo games and has won a single match. He has also killed 133 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Lastly, 2B Gamer has played 20 solo games and notched 21 kills.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

When we look at the lifetime stats, 2B Gamer maintains a higher win rate in the solo and squad modes, while the former has a better K/D ratio. In the duo mode, B2K has an edge in terms of both the K/D ratio and win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo mode, as B2K has only six games to his name in the mode. When it comes to the duo and squad modes, Born2Kill is relatively superior.

