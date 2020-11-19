Raistar vs Syblus: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Since its release over three years ago, Free Fire has witnessed an incredible rise in popularity. Several players have started creating content related to the game. Raistar and Syblus are two prominent figures amongst the Free Fire community.

In this article, we compare their stats in the battle royale game.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has been featured in a total of 14491 squad matches and has triumphed in 2580 of them, retaining a win ratio of 17.80%. With 49087 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.12.

In the duo mode, the player has 4449 games to his name and has a win tally of 705, having a win rate of 15.84%. He has 14299 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The YouTuber has played 3500 matches in the solo mode and has emerged victorious in 401 of them for a win percentage of 11.45%. In the process, he has 10693 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Ranked stats

Raistar has played 162 squad matches in the ongoing season and has outdone his foes in 23 of them, which translates to a win rate of 14.19%. He has secured 371 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

In the solo and duo modes, the YouTuber has played only a single game.

OP Syblus’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 15441490.

Lifetime stats

Syblus has competed in 7236 squad matches and has 939 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 12.97%. With a K/D ratio of 2.67, he has amassed 16836 kills.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has appeared in 1723 games and has stood victorious 148 times, which comes to a win rate of 8.58%. He has racked 3417 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Lastly, Syblus has played 1700 matches in the solo mode and has 96 Booyahs, managing a win percentage of 5.64%. He has killed 2916 enemies at a K/D ratio of 1.82.

Ranked stats

In the current season, Syblus has participated in 307 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 26 games, which equates to a win ratio of 8.46%. He has accumulated 746 frags in the mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.65.

The YouTuber has also played a single duo game and has notched one kill in it.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Raistar is relatively better in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes, as neither have played many games in them. Lastly, in the squad mode, Raistar is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

