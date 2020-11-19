SK Sabir Boss vs RUOK FF: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and RUOK FF are two prominent figures amongst the Free Fire community. Many fans look up to them due to their exemplary skills and gameplay. They post videos related to the BR title quite regularly and have massive subscriber counts.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has been featured in 25680 squad games and has bagged 8497 wins, maintaining a win rate of 33.08%. With 91181 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.31.

The YouTuber has played 2870 duo matches and has emerged on top 596 times, with a win ratio of 20.76%. He has also registered 7790 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Lastly, the player has 1575 solo games to his name and has 141 Booyahs for a win percentage of 8.95%. He has notched around 3209 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has participated in 548 matches and has a win tally of 139, retaining a win percentage of 25.36%. In the process, he has 1733 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.24.

He has also played a single solo game along with five duo games.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF has appeared in a total of 6604 squad matches and has outdone his foes in 2801 of them, which equates to a win ratio of 42.41%. He has racked 31933 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.40.

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has 1060 first-place finishes in 2571 matches, upholding a win rate of 41.22%. With a K/D ratio of 8.38, he has amassed 12660 kills.

Lastly, in the solo mode, RUOK FF has played 1647 matches and has been unbeaten in 502 of them, managing a win percentage of 30.47%. He has killed 6490 foes for a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, RUOK FF has played only eight solo games and has accumulated eight kills in them.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained impressive stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite difficult. When we look at the lifetime stats, RUOK FF has the edge in all the modes – solo, duo, and squad.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as RUOK FF is yet to play a match in them. While in the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

