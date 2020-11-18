Gyan Sujan vs ANKUSH FREEFIRE: Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire are on the rise due to its massive popularity across the globe. Gyan Sujan and ANKUSH FREEFIRE are two prominent figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in the game and compare them.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs. TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has appeared in a total of 16128 squad games and triumphed in 5931 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 36.77%. He has also notched up 53958 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.29.

In the duo mode, he has played 1994 matches and won in 5212 of them with a win rate of 22.61%. With a K/D ratio of 3.38, he has 5212 kills to his name.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 1278 solo games and bettered his foes in 153, managing a win percentage of 11.97%. He has 2185 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 239 matches in the current season and racked up 79 wins with a win ratio of 33.05%.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

To date, ANKUSH FREEFIRE has featured in 20575 matches and notched up 8490 wins, which translates to a win percentage of 41.26%. He has also amassed 74117 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.13.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, he has 1204 Booyahs in 2975 games, having a win ratio of 40.47%. With 10990 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.21.

The popular content creator has played 888 solo games and has 119 first-place finishes at a win rate of 13.40%. He has killed 2488 foes, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, ANKUSH FREEFIRE has participated in 326 matches and stood victorious in 70 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 21.47%. He has also accumulated 1592 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.22.

Ankush has played 71 duo matches and emerged unbeaten in 15, which equates to a win percentage of 21.12%. He has notched up 464 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.29.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. If we look at their lifetime stats, ANKUSH FREEFIRE has the edge in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

Advertisement

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Gyan Sujan is yet to play a game in them. Gyan Sujan has maintained a better win rate in the squad mode, while the latter has a higher K/D ratio.

Also read: ANKUSH FREEFIRE vs. Raistar: Who has the better lifetime stats in Free Fire?