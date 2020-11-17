ANKUSH FREEFIRE vs Raistar: Who has the better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has seen an immense rise in its popularity over the past few years. The battle royale sensation has garnered over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which underlines its popularity. In regards to this, several gamers have started streaming and creating content focused on the game.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE and Raistar are two renowned Free Fire content creators. In this article, we compare their lifetime stats in Free Fire.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

ANKUSH FREEFIRE has appeared in 20575 games in the squad mode and has 8490 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 41.26%. With 74117 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.13.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has accumulated 1204 wins in 2975 matches with a win rate of 40.47%. In the mode, he has 10990 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.21.

Lastly, the YouTuber has been featured in 888 solo games and has secured119 wins, translating to a win percentage of 13.40%. He has notched 2488 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

To date, Raistar has played 14481 squad matches and has 2578 Booyahs at a win ratio of 17.80%. In the process, he has amassed 49057 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.12.

The content creator has participated in 4448 duo games and has won 705 games in the mode at a win rate of 15.84%. Moreover, he has racked 14298 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

In the solo mode, Raistar has played 3498 matches and emerged victorious in 401 of them, equating to a win percentage of 11.46%. He has registered 10690 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.45.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

The two YouTubers have maintained brilliant stats in Free Fire. ANKUSH FREEFIRE is ahead on both fronts in the duo and squad mode. In the solo mode, Raistar has maintained a higher K/D ratio, while the latter has a better win rate.

