SK Sabir Boss vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire have been on a steady rise courtesy of the enormous player base that the game has.

SK Sabir Boss and LetDa Hyper are two of the most famous Free Fire YouTubers. In this article, we compare their stats in the battle royale sensation.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 25704 matches and has emerged victorious in 8499 of them, maintaining a win rate of 33.06%. With 91277 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 5.30.

The content creator has also played 2870 duo games and has secured 596 victories, translating to a win rate of 20.76%. He has registered 7790 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

In addition, SK Sabir Boss has played 1575 solo games and has 141 Booyahs, with a win rate of 8.95%. He has also racked 3209 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current season, SK Sabir Boss has 141 victories in 572 squad matches, with a win rate of 24.65%. In the process, he has amassed 1779 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.13.

He has also played 1 solo game and 5 duo matches this season.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has played 19203 squad games and has emerged victorious in 5806 of them, which translates to a win rate of 30.23%. With a K/D ratio of 4.32, he has killed 57826 opponents.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 861 matches and has secured 181 victories, which makes his win rate 21.02%. He has killed 2394 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.52.

LetDa Hyper has also played 473 games in the solo mode and has won 63 of them, which translates to a win rate of 13.31%. He has registered 1185 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.89 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

LetDa Hyper has played 462 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 118 wins to his name, making his win rate 25.54%. He has accumulated 1246 kills in this mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.62.

He also played 16 games in the duo mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and LetDa Hyper have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

When we take a look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the squad mode while LetDa Hyper is a step ahead in the solo and duo modes.

It is not possible to compare the pair's ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as SK Sabir Boss has only played a few games in these modes. However, in the squad mode, LetDa Hyper has a higher win rate while SK Sabir Boss has maintained a better K/D ratio.

