Badge 99 vs ANKUSH FREEFIRE: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire has become a career option for many players. Badge 99 and ANKUSH FREEFIRE are two prominent figures in the Free Fire community. They regularly post fun and engaging content on their YouTube channels.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Badge 99 has featured in 7572 squad matches and bagged 1380 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 18.22%. With 19472 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has played in 1957 games for a win tally of 183, coming down to a win rate of 9.35%. He has 4185 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.36.

In the solo mode, the content creator has played 1141 matches and won 84 of them for a win percentage of 7.36%. He has amassed 2819 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has competed in 156 squad matches and bettered his foes in 27 of them, having a win rate of 17.30%. In the process, he has 536 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.16.

The internet star has also played ten games in the duo mode and has two Booyahs, killing 17 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.13.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

ANKUSH FREEFIRE has appeared in 20613 squad games and has 8498 first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 41.22%. With a K/D ratio of 6.14, he has registered 74357 kills.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has 1206 wins in 2994 matches, equating to a win ratio of 40.28%. He has killed 11099 enemies at a K/D ratio of 6.21.

Lastly, the popular content creator has played 888 solo games, winning 119 for a win rate of 13.40%. He has racked 2488 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has played 367 squad matches in the ongoing season and emerged victorious in 78 of them for a win ratio of 21.25%. In the process, he has accumulated 1849 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.40.

He has managed to stay unbeaten in 17 out of the 95 duo matches, retaining a win percentage of 17.89%. He has notched up 573 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.35.

In the solo mode, he has participated in one game.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When looking at their lifetime stats, ANKUSH FREEFIRE is relatively better in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as Badge 99 is yet to play a game. In the squad mode, Ankush is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate. In the duo mode, Badge 99 has maintained a better win rate, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

