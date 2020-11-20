Raistar vs Sooneeta: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Since its release, Garena Free Fire has grown immensely to become one of the most played games on smartphones. This popularity has allowed several content creators and streamers to rise to prominence.

Raistar and Sooneeta are two such popular Free Fire content creators. But who has better stats? This article looks at the two content creators' in-game stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Also Read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs 2B Gamer: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Raistar has exactly 14,500 games to his name and has 2,581 wins, maintaining a win rate of 17.8%. He has registered 49,101 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.12.

In duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4,451 matches and triumphed in 705 with a win rate of 15.83%. With 14,301 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Advertisement

In solo mode, Raistar has featured in 3,504 games and bagged 401 wins, for a win percentage of 11.44%. In the process, he has accumulated 10,706 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current season, Raistar has competed in 171 squad matches and won 23 of them, This translates to a win rate of 13.45%. He has 384 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.59.

He has also played a single game in both solo and duo modes.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Sooneeta has appeared in 17,138 squad matches and has secured 4,106 wins, managing a win percentage of 23.70%. With a K/D ratio of 2.96, she has notched 39,043 kills.

In duo mode, she has 284 Booyahs in 1,830 games with a win rate of 15.51%. She has killed 3,272 enemies and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.12.

She has also participated in 861 solo matches and has 61 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 7.08%. She has 1,324 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sooneeta has played 567 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged unbeaten in 139 of them. She has a win rate of 24.51% in this mode. She has 1,849 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.32.

She also has made 1 appearance in the solo mode and killed 1 foe in it.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Raistar and Sooneeta have maintained robust stats in Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Raistar has an edge in the solo and duo modes. In the squad mode, Sooneeta has a better win rate, while Raistar has a higher K/D ratio.

Advertisement

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Sooneeta has only played a single solo match. On the other hand, Raistar has featured only once in both modes. In squad mode, however, Sooneeta is ahead in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?