Gyan Sujan vs Jonty Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire have been on the rise in the last couple of years, courtesy of the game’s massive fan base across various platforms.

Gyan Sujan and Jonty Gaming are two popular Indian Free Fire content creators. In this article, we take a look at their stats in the battle royale game and compare them.

Also Read: Total Gaming vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16158 squad matches and has won 5944 of them, maintaining a win rate of 36.78%. With a K/D ratio of 5.30, he has secured 54115 kills in this mode.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, he has secured 451 victories in 1996 games, which translates to a win rate of 22.59%. He has 5219 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1281 matches in the solo mode and has emerged victorious in 153 of them, making his win rate 11.94%. He has 2186 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.94 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Gyan Sujan has played 266 games and has emerged victorious in 91 of them, maintaining a win rate of 34.21%. He has bagged 1309 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.48.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Jonty Gaming has played a total of 13602 squad matches and has secured 5686 victories, which translates to a win rate of 41.80%. With 46423 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.86.

In the duo mode, he has played 1836 games and has won 482 of them, making his win rate 26.25%. He has killed 6011 foes in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 4.44.

Jonty Gaming has also played 4029 solo matches and has a win tally of 635, which translates to a win rate of 15.76%. He has registered 11746 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.46 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has played 216 squad games in the current ranked season and has 44 Booyahs, making his win rate 20.37%. He has notched 707 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.11.

He has also played 27 games in the duo mode and has ended up winning 3 of them, killing 97 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.04.

Jonty Gaming has also played 165 solo games and has secured 7 victories at a win rate of 4.24%. He has racked up 424 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and Jonty Gaming have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Jonty Gaming has the edge in all three modes – solo, duo and squad.

The pair's ranked stats in the solo and duo matches cannot be compared as Gyan Sujan is yet to play a game in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, Gyan Sujan has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Jonty Gaming.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more