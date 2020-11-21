Total Gaming vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and RUOK FF, are two renowned Free Fire content creators. They hail from India and Indonesia, respectively, and are quite popular amongst the community for their eccentric gameplay and skills.

This article discusses and compares their in-game stats.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Total Gaming has competed in 9727 squad matches and has 2466 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 25.35%. He has notched up 35680 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.91.

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has exactly 300 wins in 1621 games with a win percentage of 18.50%. He has accumulated 6324 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Advertisement

Lastly, Ajjubhai has played 889 matches in the solo mode and bettered his foes in 76 of them, coming down to a win ratio of 8.54%. With a K/D ratio of 2.76, he has racked 2246 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 463 squad matches in the ongoing season and managed to stay unbeaten in 63, equating to a win rate of 13.60%. He has 1613 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.03.

The internet star has played 31 duo matches and has one win. He has amassed 110 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.67.

Moreover, the content creator has played 23 solo games and bagged 21 kills with a K/D ratio of just under 1.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 261109577.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Advertisement

RUOK FF has participated in 6605 squad games and has a win tally of 2802, maintaining a win ratio of 42.42%. With 31943 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 8.40.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has secured 1060 wins in 2571 matches, having a win rate of 41.22%. He has registered 12660 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.38.

The internet star has played 1647 matches in the solo mode and has 502 wins at a win percentage of 30.47%. In the process, he has amassed 6490 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

RUOK FF has appeared in nine squad games and has one Booyah. He has killed 18 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.25.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but it isn't easy to compare them as they play in different regions. When looking at their lifetime stats, RUOK FF is relatively better.

Their ranked stats cannot be compared in the solo and duo modes as RUOK FF is yet to play a match in them. In the squad mode, Ajjubhai is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: Badge 99 vs ANKUSH FREEFIRE: Who has better stats in Free Fire?