Sultan Proslo vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the years, Free Fire has become one of the most played games on the mobile platform. In fact, it is one of the most downloaded mobile games this year so far. The title's mass popularity and vast audience have encouraged several exemplary players to share their clips on platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, and take up streaming.

Sultan Proslo and X-Mania are two of the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers, and the users can find fascinating content around the fast-paced title from their channels.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002, and he is the leader of the BOSUPROS guild.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has participated in 839 squad games and emerged victorious in 290 of them, having a win percentage of 34.56%. He has bagged over 2100 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.83.

In 101 duo matches, the YouTuber has 26 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 25.74%. He has eliminated 309 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.12.

The content creator has played 557 solo games and remained unbeaten in 58 of them, coming down to a win rate of 10.41%. He has notched up 1508 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has appeared in 21 squad matches and clinched five of them, equating to a win rate of 23.80%. He has amassed 18 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 1.13.

The streamer has also played five duo matches, where he has a single Booyah for a win ratio of 20%. He has eight frags for a K/D ratio of 2.

In 11 solo games, the internet star is yet to secure a victory and has 17 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.55.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has featured in 8902 squad matches and bettered his foes in 2075 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 23.30%. With a K/D ratio of 3.96, he has notched 27009 kills.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2745 matches and has 483 wins at a win percentage of 17.59%. He has notched up 8037 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.55.

In the solo mode, the popular content creator has appeared in 2898 games and has 403 Booyahs, which comes down to a win rate of 13.90%. He has amassed 8149 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, X-Mania has 36 wins in 224 squad games, translating to a win ratio of 16.07%. He has accumulated 609 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The YouTuber also has 74 duo games to his name and 12 first-place finishes, managing a win percentage of 16.21%. With 232 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.74.

The internet star has played 17 solo games and has a win tally of three, killing 66 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.71.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparisons are tricky.

In terms of their lifetime stats, Sultan Proslo is relatively better in the duo mode. On the other hand, X-Mania has the edge in the solo mode. The former has a higher win rate in the squad mode, while Mania has a better K/D ratio.

When looking at their ranked stats, X-Mania is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the solo mode. In the duo and squad modes, Sultan Proslo has a greater win rate, while the former has a superior K/D ratio.

