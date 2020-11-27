SK Sabir Boss vs Munna bhai gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Munna bhai gaming are two renowned Free Fire YouTubers who have established a massive fanbase in the online mobile gaming community. In this article, we compare their stats in the battle royale game.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 25815 squad modes and has 8526 victories to his name, which translates to a win rate of 33.02%. With 91649 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.30.

In the duo mode, he has played 2871 matches and has won on 596 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 20.75%. He has 7792 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1576 games and has won 141 of them, making his win rate 8.94%. He has a total of 3209 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 687 matches and has won on 168 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.45%. He has killed 2209 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.26.

He has also played 6 duo games and 1 solo game.

Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Munna bhai gaming has played 8623 games and has emerged victorious in 2504 of them, maintaining a win rate of 29.03%. With a K/D ratio of 4.95, he has secured 30295 frags.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1960 matches and has secured 478 victories with a win rate of 24.38%. He has notched up 7088 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Munna bhai gaming has also played 3053 solo games and has 760 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 24.89%. He has registered 12811 kills, with a K/D ratio of 5.59.

Ranked stats

Munna bhai gaming has played 204 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 51 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 25%. With a K/D ratio of 5.20, he has amassed 796 kills in this mode.

He has also played 137 duo matches and has 22 wins, which translates to a win percentage of 16.05%. He has racked 433 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Munna bhai gaming has played 221 solo games and has triumphed in 56 of them, making his win rate 25.33%. He has accumulated 952 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.77.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Munna bhai gaming have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the squad mode. In the solo and duo modes, Munna bhai gaming has the edge over SK Sabir Boss.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as SK Sabir Boss has played only a few games in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, Munna bhai gaming has relatively better stats than SK Sabir Boss.

