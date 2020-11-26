FREE FIRE GAMER’S ZONE: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

The battle royale genre has seen an immense rise in its popularity on the mobile platform. Free Fire is one of the leading games of the genre and boasts a massive playerbase worldwide.

Several players have started creating content related to the game across various platforms. FREE FIRE GAMER’S ZONE is a renowned YouTuber from India. In this article, we look at this real name, Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

FREE FIRE GAMER’S ZONE’s real name and ID

His real name is Promit Banerjee, and his Free Fire ID is 219169775.

Lifetime stats

Promit has competed in a total of 11615 squad matches and has won 3965 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 34.13%. With a K/D ratio of 4.62, he has bagged 35375 frags.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1511 games and has registered 297 wins at a win rate of 19.65%. He has notched 4036 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Lastly, the player has appeared in 623 solo matches and has triumphed in 78 of them, having a win percentage of 12.52%. In the process, he has amassed 1426 kills.

Ranked stats

FREE FIRE GAMER’S ZONE has been featured in 405 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of 144, retaining a win ratio of 35.55%. He has racked 1349 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 5.17.

In the duo mode, the player has participated in 25 games and has two first-place finishes. He has killed 78 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.39.

The content creator has also played seven solo matches and has thr Booyahs, killing 39 enemies for a K/D ratio of 9.75.

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube back in November 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 703 videos and has amassed over 128 million views. The content creator boasts a subscriber count of over 1.69 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

Players can also join his Discord server by clicking here.

