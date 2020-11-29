How to get the Blue Hexagon Token in Free Fire?

Since its inception, Garena Free Fire has seen a gradual upsurge in its playerbase. The game's rise in popularity can be credited to the regular updates and implementation of new events by the developers. Also, its competitive scene has bloomed over the period.

The developers have added various events around the ongoing Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS), and players stand a chance to obtain multiple rewards for free.

In the "Blue Hexagon Exchange," users can procure several items using the Blue Hexagon Token. However, many users don't know how they can obtain the token.

In this article, we provide a guide on how to get the Blue Hexagon Token in Garena Free Fire.

Receiving the Blue Hexagon Token in Garena Free Fire

The players can get the token from the "Pick N Win" event. Here are the rules of the event:

Rules of the Event

During the event, pick which side the winner will be located for each match. Every match has a cut-off time. Make your choices before the time runs out. Pick the side with the winner correctly, and win rewards.

Hence, users would have to pick the right side to obtain the Blue Hexagon Token. However, it is essential to note that only a few hours are left for the FFCS matches to commence, so users only have less time to select the sides.

(FFCS Finals begins at 12:30 PM IST)

Blue Hexagon Exchange event in Free Fire

Here are the three rewards present in the "Blue Hexagon Exchange" event:

FFCS Pin – 6 Blue Hexagon Tokens

2x Diamond Royale Voucher – 3 Blue Hexagon Tokens

1 Weapon Royale Voucher – 1 Blue Hexagon Token

Following are the steps by which players can exchange the tokens:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the "Calendar" icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Select the "FFCS 29/11" tab and click on the "Blue Hexagon Exchange" event.

Step 3: Lastly, click on the redeem button available next to the required reward.

