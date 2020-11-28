How to get unique fonts and symbols for nicknames in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a popular title developed and published by Garena worldwide. The game has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which underlines its popularity. It has won various laurels, including the Mobile Game of the Year gong at the recent Esports Awards 2020.

While creating an account, users have to set an IGN (in-game name). Many players desire to have unique fonts incorporated in their nicknames. Hence, this article provides a step-by-step guide to do so.

How to get special fonts and symbols for IGNs in Free Fire

FancyTextTool, one such website that the players can use

Regular keyboards on mobile platforms do not consist of stylish fonts and symbols. Hence, to get them, users have to utilize websites like fancytexttool.com, gypu.com, fsybmol.com, and fancytextguru.com.

Here are the steps by which the players can do so:

Step 1: They can open any website mentioned above and enter the desired name in the text field.

Step 2: Players will then get several outputs with various symbols and fonts.

Step 3: They have to copy the required name and then paste it while changing the IGN in Free Fire.

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire

It is relatively easy to change the name in the game. Following are the steps by which the players can do so:

Step 1: Gamers can open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Profile’ icon on the top-left corner.

They have to click on the 'yellow name change' option below the existing name, as shown in the picture below:

Press on the 'name change' icon

Step 3: A dialog box appears, prompting users to enter the new nickname. They can then press on the ‘390 diamonds’ option, and the names will be changed.

If the players have a name-change card, they’ll have a second button with a card symbol in the dialog box. They have to click on this button to change the name using the rename card.

