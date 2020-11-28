Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of in-game cosmetics including skins, costume bundles and more. Its developers often introduce events that provide players with an opportunity to acquire such items.

In the new ‘Lucky Star’ event, players stand a chance to obtain the ‘Popstar by Night’ bundle.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how to get the bundle in Free Fire.

How to get Popstar by Night bundle in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

As mentioned earlier, the ‘Popstar by Night’ bundle can be obtained from the ‘Lucky Star’ event, which began on 27th November and will conclude on 3rd December.

Here are the rules of the event as stated in-game:

You can directly win the grand prize - Popstar by Night Bundle - or get 1 to 5 Lucky Points + Small Prizes with each spin.

You will get discount coupons when you accumulated 20 and 60 lucky points, respectively.

Once you accumulate 100 lucky points, you are guaranteed to receive Popstar by Night bundle.

All items will be sent to your vault/collection.

Duplicated items will be converted to FF tokens.

Rules of the event

Here are the steps by which players can access the event:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Calendar’ icon, as shown in the picture below.

Press on the 'Calendar' icon

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘Events tab and select the ‘Lucky Star’ option.

Click on the 'Events' tab

Step 3: Click on the ‘Go To’ button and select the required spin option. The diamonds will be deducted upon doing so.

Lucky Star in Free Fire

Here are all the other rewards that players can obtain from this event:

Heart Devil (Bundle)

Brickhead

Alvaro

Pumpkin Monster (Vehicle Skin)

Moon Flip (Emote)

Full Stealth Backpack

Double Skull (Surfboard)

Vampiric (Loot Box)

Wings of the Devil (Parachute)

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Incubator Voucher

3x Dragon Scale (AK47)

Rebel Academy P90 Box

Skull Hunter AK Box

Wasteland M1014 Box

Justice Fighter Gun Box

Deadly Bat Gun Box

50% Gold Card (3D)

Pet Food

50x Universal Fragment

Bonfire

Scanner

