Garena Free Fire is one of the most played games on the mobile platform. Much of the battle royale sensation’s popularity can be credited to the updates that are frequently released by its developers.

A few days back, the Free Fire OB 25 Advance Server, where players can try out the new features before they are implemented in the game, was rolled out. As always, only a selected number of users will be able to access the server.

What is the Free Fire OB 25 Advance Server activation code?

Players require the Activatiion Code to try out the Advance Server

To access the OB 25 Advance Server, players need to have an activation code. As mentioned earlier, only a few players will obtain this code.

When the registration process is complete, Garena Free Fire reviews the applications and provides the selected users with the activation code.

It is, therefore, important to note that the activation code can only be given out by the developers, and not every user is guaranteed to receive it.

Moreover, there is no alternative method to attain the code.

After players have received the activation code, they can follow the steps given below to access the Free Fire OB 25 Advance Server.

Step 1: Download the Free Fire OB 25 Advance Server APK. You can do so from the official website.

(Note: The Advance Server is only available for Android users)

Step 2: Install the APK after the download process is complete.

Step 3: Open Free Fire OB 25 Advance Server and tap on the guest option.

Step 4: A pop-up will appear asking you to enter the activation code. After entering the code, you will be able to access the server.

The OB 25 Advance Server might contain some bugs and glitches. Players can obtain diamonds by reporting them to the developers.

