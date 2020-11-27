Garena Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. Much of its popularity can be credited to the regular updates that the developers release to enhance the gaming experience for players.

The OB25 Advance Server has now begun, and players have an opportunity to try out various new features before they are implemented into the game.

Free Fire OB25 Advance Server: File size and end date revealed

File size

The file size of the OB25 Advance Server is around 1 GB. Hence, players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before installing the game. It is also important to note that the server is only available for Android users.

End date

According to the timeline present on the official website, the OB25 Advance Server opened on 26th November and is set to conclude on 3rd December. Players, therefore, have around a week to test out all the new features in the game.

(Image via ff-advance.ff.garena.com)

How to download Free Fire OB25 Advance Server

Step 1: Open the website – ‘ff-advance.ff.garena.com.’ Players can also click here to visit the same.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login Facebook’ option.

(Note: Players have to log in to the account which they used to register for the Advance Server)

Step 3: Click on the ‘Download APK’ option. The download for the APK File will begin.

The Advance Server might contain bugs and glitches, and players can attain diamonds for reporting them. It is important to note that players need to have an Activation Code to access the server.

Players have to enter the Activation Code

