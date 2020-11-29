Gyan Sujan vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan and Sudip Sarkar are two of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. In this article, we take a look at their stats in the battle royale game and compare them.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played a total of 16218 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 5959 of them, maintaining a win rate of 36.71%. With a K/D ratio of 5.31, he has secured 54422 frags in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1996 games and has secured 451 victories, translating to a win rate of 22.59%. He has notched 5219 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1284 games in the solo mode and has a winning tally of 153, making his win rate 11.91%. In the process, he has secured 2187 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.93.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Gyan Sujan has played 326 squad games and has bagged 106 wins, at a win rate of 32.51%. He has killed 1616 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 7.35.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 28356 squad games and has won on 8575 occasions, making his win rate 30.24%. He has accumulated 106405 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.38.

He has also played 1264 duo games and has 159 victories to his name, which translates to a win rate of 12.57%. With 3246 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.94.

Sudip Sarkar has played 1275 solo games and has triumphed in 113 of them, making his win rate 8.86%. He has amassed 3148 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 487 squad games in the current ranked season and has won 88 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.06%. At a K/D ratio of 4.33, he has registered 1729 kills.

He has played 23 duo games and has 4 Booyahs. He has 93 kills in this mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Sudip Sarkar has also played 11 solo matches and has killed 24 enemies, with a K/D ratio of 2.18.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and Sudip Sarkar have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo and squad modes. Meanwhile, in the solo mode, Sudip Sarkar has a higher K/D ratio while Gyan Sujan has a better win rate.

We cannot compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Gyan Sujan is yet to play a game in these modes. However, in the squad mode, Gyan Sujan has relatively better stats than Sudip Sarkar.

