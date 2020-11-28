Over the period, content creation and streaming have become viable career options for many gamers worldwide. Due to the mass popularity of Free Fire, several YouTubers have become quite prominent, one of them being BUDI01 GAMING.

The Indonesian YouTuber boasts a massive subscriber count of over 8.73 million. In this article, we take a look at his in-game details.

BUDI01 Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID number is 119413181, and his IGN is "OPW ARES."

Lifetime stats

BUDI01 Gaming has been featured in a total of 9558 squad games and has triumphed in 2266 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 23.70%. He has 42163 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 5.78.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has participated in 1808 matches and has outdone his foes in 297 of them for a win percentage of 16.42%. With a K/D ratio of 5.55, he has notched 8381 frags.

Lastly, the content creator has also played 3035 solo matches and has 512 first-place finishes with a win rate of 16.86%. In the process, he has bagged 15311 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 6.07.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, BUDI01 Gaming has 701 squad games to his name and has a win tally of 189, retaining a win ratio of 26.96%. He has collected 3437 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.71.

The YouTuber has competed in 49 duo games and has six Booyahs, which translates to a win rate of 12.24%. With 232 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.40.

The player has also made 129 appearances in the solo mode and has remained unbeaten in 24 of them, equating to a win rate of 18.60%. He has racked 793 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.55.

His YouTube channel

The first video on his channel dates back to July 2019, and since then, he has quite regularly uploaded content related to Free Fire. Currently, he has 156 videos on his channel and has over 605 million views combined. As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of 8.73 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

BUDI01 GAMING has Instagram and Facebook accounts; the following are the links to them:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

