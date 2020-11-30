Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) live watching rewards can be claimed now; free character and emotes up for grabs

Image via Free Fire
Image via Free Fire
Nishant
ANALYST
Modified 30 Nov 2020, 11:47 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title on the mobile platform published by Garena worldwide. The esports scene of the game is on the rise and has developed a lot recently. On 29th November, i.e., yesterday, the FFCS Asia (Free Fire Continental Series) Finals came to an end with EXP Esports crowned champions.

The developers had set three live-watching milestones, each of which provided unique rewards to the users. All three got crossed within the first few minutes of the live stream:

  • Reach 150k viewers and get a free character (out of the pool of 23 characters)
  • Reach 300k viewers and get a level 8 character card
  • Reach 450k viewers and get the Let’s Go emote

According to the post by Free Fire on its social media handles, users will be able to redeem the rewards between 11 AM IST on 30th November and 3:59 AM IST on 7th December.

This article is a detailed guide for players to collect the rewards in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: How to get the Blue Hexagon Token in Free Fire?

Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) live watching rewards claimable now: Free character, emotes available

As mentioned above, all three rewards can now be redeemed by the users in-game. Following are the steps by which they can do so:

Advertisement

Step 1: Players have to open Garena Free Fire and press the ‘Calendar’ icon on the right side of the lobby screen.

Press on the
Press on the 'Calendar' option

Step 2: They can click on the ‘FFCS 29/11’ tab and select the 150k live watching, 300k live watching, and 450k live watching tabs.

Step 3: Lastly, they can claim the rewards from the respective tabs.

150k live watching rewards
150k live watching rewards
300k live watching rewards
300k live watching rewards
Advertisement
450k live watching rewards
450k live watching rewards

The pool of 23 characters consists of:

  1. Hayato
  2. Moco
  3. Steffie
  4. Misha
  5. Kelly
  6. Maxim
  7. Caroline
  8. Laura
  9. Rafael
  10. Wolfrahh
  11. Alvaro
  12. Antonio
  13. Paloma
  14. Miguel
  15. Nikita
  16. Kapella
  17. Notora
  18. A124
  19. Kla
  20. Wukong
  21. Olivia
  22. Ford
  23. Shani

Also read: Free Fire Continental Series Asia: EXP Esports crowned champions

Published 30 Nov 2020, 11:47 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी