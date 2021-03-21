Galaxy Racer ESports crowned champion of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring, qualifies for Free Fire World Series

The Grand Final of the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring Split concluded today with Galaxy Racer Esports emerging as Champions. Along with the title they have also been awarded 35 Lakhs INR in prize money. They also secured a qualification berth for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Grand Finals, which is scheduled for 29 May in Singapore.

Team Chaos, by securing second place in the finals, qualified for the Play-ins of the FFWS 2021, scheduled to be played on the 22 May. The top 2 teams of the FFWS Play-ins will qualify for the finals.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore

The FFIC 2021 commenced on 29 January and concluded today i.e on the 21 March. The top 12 teams in the country battled it out over six matches played on three different maps.

Free Fire India Championship Grand finals Map results

At the end of the tournament, Galaxy Racers topped the points table with a total of 31 kills and 70 points. Following them closely was Team Chaos with 34 kills and 68 points. Team Elite grabbed the third position with 20 kills and 67 points and missed qualification by 2 points. Fan favorite Total Gaming Esports had an ordinary tournament as they finished in 12th place.

Top 5 kill leaders From FFIC Spring 2021 Grand Finals

Techkk from Team Chaos bagged the MVP award with 16 kills in the finals.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Grand Finals Overall standings

The first match, played on the map of Bermuda, was won by Team Nemesis with 10 kills in which their fragger, Mohit bagged the MVP title with five kills. Team Elite secured second place in the match with four frags.

The second and third match, played on Purgatory and Kalahari, was won by Team Chaos with 13 and eight kills respectively.

After the third match, Team Chaos led the points table followed by Team Nemesis and Team Elite. Total Gaming had the horror of a show as they only managed to accumulate 3 points in 3 matches

The fourth match, again played on the map of Bermuda, was won by Galaxy Racers with eight eliminations followed by Sixth Sense with seven kills.

Team Elite claimed the fifth match played on Purgatory with six kills while Sixth Sense took second place with 10 eliminations.

The sixth and final match, played on Kalahari, was won by Last Breath with five eliminations, however, the match was topped by Galaxy Racers with nine kills due to which they moved from third place to first place winning the championship.