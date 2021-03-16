Free Fire India Championships 2021 Spring: Grand Finals teams, schedule, and prize pool revealed

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring is scheduled for March 21st. Twelve qualified teams from the previous stages will battle each other over six matches spread over three maps to decide the ultimate champion.

The tournament's total prize pool is 75 Lakhs INR, out of which the winner will take away 35 Lakhs INR. The finals will be broadcasted on the Free Fire Esports India Official YouTube and Facebook pages and the Booyah streaming app from 6:00 PM IST.

The tournament commenced on January 29th through the Open qualifiers, followed by the League qualifiers on March 4th and March 5th. The League Stages, conducted from February 19th to March 7th, saw the top 17 teams of the country fighting for six berths in the finals.

The other 11 were relegated to the Play-ins, through which six qualified for the Grand Finals. It will be interesting to see whether current champions Total Gaming Esports can defend their title or other emerging teams like Team Elite, Galaxy Racers, etc., can dethrone them.

Teams qualified for the Grand Finals of the Free Fire India Championship Spring 2021

Team D Esports Last Breath Galaxy Racer Esports Team Nemesis LvL Iconic AFF Esports Sixth Sense Total Gaming Esports Team Elite Captains Survivor 4 AM Team Chaos

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire India Championship Spring Finals

1st Place (Champions): 35,00,000 INR

2nd Place: 15,00,000 INR

3rd Place: 7,00,000 INR

4th Place: 6,00,000 INR

5th Place: 3,00,000 INR

6th Place: 2,50,000 INR

7th Place: 2,00,000 INR

8th Place: 1,50,000 INR

9th Place: 1,00,000 INR

10th Place: 1,00,000 INR

11th Place: 50,000 INR

12th Place: 50,000 INR

The tournament champion will also qualify for the Free Fire World Series 2021, a 2 million USD global tournament scheduled to take place in April. This will be the second edition of the World Series; the first one was played in 2019 in Brazil.

Due to Covid-19, in 2020, the World Series was replaced by the Continental Series (which took place online). Now, as the pandemic situation is getting better, the World Series is back.

A total of 22 teams from 13 different regions, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh from South Asia, will participate in the tournament. Team TG from Pakistan has already cemented their berth in the World Series. The contenders from Bangladesh and India are yet to be decided.