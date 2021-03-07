Free Fire India Championships 2021 Spring : League stage Overall standings

The final day of the league stages of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split league stages has concluded

League day 9 map results

Group B and C battled it out in six matches on the ninth day. Team Elite came out on top with 40 kills and 83 points. Captains sat in second place with 23 kills and 62 points, followed by Survivor 4 AM with 23 kills and 58 points in third place.

MVP ranking after day 9

Free Fire India Championship League stage day 9 overall standings

Free Fire India Championships League day 9 Overall standings

The first match was played in Bermuda. The Booyah in this map was secured by Captains with 11 kills. Team D Esports secured second place with eight kills in the match.

Team Elite clinched the second match, played on Purgatory, with 12 kills. Survivor 4 AM secured second place with eight kills.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari. It was won by Assassin Clutchgods with four kills.

The fourth and fifth matches played on Bermuda and Purgatory were dominated by Survivor 4 AM as they clinched Booyah with seven and nine kills respectively.

Advertisement

The sixth and last match played on Kalahari was won by Ankush Free Fire with seven kills.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring league stage Overall standings

Qualified Teams for Free Fire India Championships Grand Finals :-

1. Sixth Sense

2. Total Gaming Esports

3. Team Elite

4. Captains

5. Survivor 4 AM

6. Team Chaos

Sixth Sense and Total Gaming Esports qualified from Group A with 95 and 92 points respectively. Captains performed extremely well on the final day of the league stages to qualify for the finals along with Team Elite with 79 and 101 points respectively.

Survivor 4 AM and Team Chaos secured 114 and 96 points to qualify for the finals.

The remaining 11 teams have been relegated to play-ins which is scheduled on the 14th of March, they will battle it out for 6 matches and the top 6 teams will then move to grand finals. The grand finals will be played on Sunday i.e 21st of March. The FFIC is broadcast live on the Free Fire Esports India Youtube Channel.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Chrono is an overpowered character in Free Fire

Also Read: 3 safest landing spots with a good amount of loot in Free Fire's Purgatory map